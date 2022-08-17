By Matthew Roscoe • 17 August 2022 • 23:35

WATCH: 'Terrifying' fire breaks out in Sicily's Pantelleria near home of Italian designer Giorgio Armani. Image: Angelo Casano/Facebook

ITALIAN TV presenter Myrta Merlino has reacted to the huge blaze that has broken out in her beloved Pantelleria, Sicily on Wednesday, August 17.

Footage circulating on social media shows the extent of the fire raging in Sicily’s Pantelleria and Ms Merlino has had her say.

“After a torrid summer full of fires, tonight my beloved Pantelleria is also burning. An arson here where not even Canadair can reach because of the wind. No more arson, those who disfigure our heritage must pay for it dearest,” the 53-year-old said.

Myrta Merlino, who is on vacation on the Sicilian island with her partner, footballer Italian footballer, Marco Tardelli, had to evacuate her home, together with the large estate of Giorgio Armani, as reported by liberoquotidiano.it.

It is believed that two fires broke out on Pantelleria island, in the locations of Khamma and Gadir.

Pantelleria is an Italian commune of the free communal consortium of Trapani, in Sicily.

At the end of November 2021, it was estimated to have a population of 7353. The commune covers the entire island of Pantelleria, in the Mediterranean Sea.

Videos on social media show the fires raging.

“Terrifying fire in Pantelleria tonight,” wrote journalist Camille Charriere.

Terryfying fire in pantelleria tonight pic.twitter.com/rdBoj612Ys — Camille Charrière (@camtyox) August 17, 2022

One person on Facebook wrote: “Who knows what will be left of Pantelleria tomorrow.”

Another person wrote: “Gruesome images. Thanks to all the volunteers, fire brigade, foresters, civil protection for what they are doing in these hours. The question always remains: who? Who can go to such lengths!”

As mentioned by Myrta Merlino, Italy has been a hotbed for fires this summer.

In late July, videos showed the extent of the forest fire that broke out in the hills of Massarosa, a municipality in the province of Lucca, Italy.

The fires are believed to have broken out on Monday, July 18 and continued into Tuesday, July 19.

