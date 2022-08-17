Worst tragedy in Alicante as more than 10,000 hectares burned in Les Valls de la Marina Alta

By Annie Dabb • 17 August 2022 • 12:24
At midday yesterday, the terrain that had been scorched by the fire which began on Saturday in the Vall d’Ebo reached 10,000 hectares and crossed the front of the Marina Alta to enter the Comtat and the Safor, according to benissadigital.es
According to the latest updates offered by the provincial consortium of firefighters, the affected surface surpasses previous measurements and the fire’s perimeter has continued to spread up to 65 kilometres.
The firefighters’ effort to extinguish the flames are ongoing and they are working piecemeal to control the borders of the fire. Between members of the provincial consortium of firefighters, forest firefighters and the Valencian council brigade, there are around 300 people trying to control the forest fire.
Access to roads leading to Les Valls has been restricted for security reasons to prevent further fire related incidents.
