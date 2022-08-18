By Euro Weekly News Media • 18 August 2022 • 9:35

Pisano Medical: Plastic reconstructive and aesthetic surgery

With over 20 years of experience and thousands of satisfied patients, Argentinian specialist in plastic reconstructive and aesthetic surgery Doctor Néstor Pisano is renowned for making his clients feel more confident every day!

The experienced team at Pisano Medical is highly qualified in hair transplants and aesthetic surgery, using state-of-the-art technology with personalised and individualised attention to each patient. Making all of their patients feel comfortable and cared for, as well as aesthetic procedures, they also help with sensitive medical issues such as alopecia.

Obtaining his degree as a surgeon at the Argentine Catholic University of Buenos Aires, in the area of Aesthetic and Reconstructive Plastic Surgery, Doctor Pisano went on to complete an international certification in hair restoration and has now performed this treatment on thousands of happy patients.

Doctor Pisano’s outstanding career speaks for itself, using innovative placement techniques for hair grafting and well-known in Spain and South America for his results in the field of plastic and aesthetic surgery, he has even been named as the Best Hair Surgeon in Europe 2011.

The medical-aesthetic procedures Doctor Pisano and his team perform include medical treatments for scalp pathologies, hair transplants for head, beard, eyebrows and body, forehead reduction, various plastic surgeries, fillers and much more.

Doctor Pisano directs the Pisano Medical group of clinics in Andalucia, you can find his clinics in Marbella, Cordoba and Seville. Find out how Doctor Pisano can help you regain your confidence and transform your look.

Website: www.pisanomedical.com

Marbella Clinic

Address: Av. Ricardo Soriano, 36, Edif. María III, 2nd Floor

Telephone: 951 550 164

Cordoba Clinic

Address: Av. Ronda de los Tejares, 32, 3C

Telephone: 957 786 183

Seville Clinic

Address: Avda. Republica Argentina 38 – 1° A, Seville

Telephone: 954 000 313

