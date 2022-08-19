Where has the privacy gone? PrivaCrip and Monero look to re-establish it

By EWN • 19 August 2022 • 11:00

Privacy is something that every company values. Or do they? There have been numerous accounts of privacy leaks that result in you receiving advertisements from various companies. While this violates your privacy, some cryptocurrencies look to re-establish the trust between the user and the company.

PrivaCrip (PRCR) and Monero (XMR) are two cryptocurrencies that assure your assets are kept private and secure. Monero is an established cryptocurrency that uses privacy-enhancing technologies to run its decentralised cryptocurrency. PrivaCrip is an up-and-coming cryptocurrency that aims to be an open-source protocol that enables a diverse range of privacy-preserving tools.

Why should PrivaCrip (PRCR) be on your watchlist?

PrivaCrip (PRCR) provides a wide range of tools to maintain your privacy. One of the main characteristics of the ecosystem is the security-enabled blockchain. PrivaCrip could become the world’s most popular versatile, protection-empowered blockchain using parallel-runtimes on the PrivaCrip network.

In DeFi, protection and security are absent. Trillions of Dollars in existing monetary businesses are prepared to enter the space but are hesitant due to the lack of protection. PrivaCrip can provide scalability in private DeFi. Using its layer 1 blockchain, PrivaCrip can grow DeFi from its early stages to mass-market adoption.

With protection and security, you may think there would be a speed reduction with transactions. Well, there isn’t. PrivaCrip is capable of handling up to 10,000 transactions per second! Also, users can participate in governance on the platform if they bond their tokens. Token bonding is advised as it enhances security even further.

Essentially, PrivaCrip wants to propel security as a public right. Protecting your information is vital, and PrivaCrip wants to scale security-protecting advances to defy and conquer the fundamental dangers of privacy leaks.

The true fungible currency – Monero (XMR)

The decentralised cryptocurrency has been at the forefront of privacy protection since its inception in 2014 as a fork of Bytecoin. Monero (XMR) transactions are untraceable and secure. Because they are untraceable, Monero is an actual fungible currency. It means individuals accepting Monero do not have to worry about tainted or blacklisted coins.

The receiver, sender, and the amount transferred are hidden through the use of three different technologies; Ring Signatures, RingCT, and Stealth Addresses. Additionally, because of Monero’s decentralised nature, it is not restrained by any legal jurisdiction or capital control.

From anywhere in the world, you can send and receive inexpensive payments. Furthermore, Monero has no multi-day holding periods, check-clearing fees, and fraudulent chargebacks.

Recently, Monero has risen in value. Many crypto giants are transparent with their transactions, leading to transactions being traced by anyone in the world. Those transactions could then potentially be linked to real-world identities! In the past 7 days, Monero has risen by 9.16% at the time of writing. Is it because of the increased protection it offers its users?

To Summarise

The privacy of the user should be the company’s top priority. If your information is leaked, that is a violation of your trust. Monero goes above and beyond to maintain your privacy and provide security. None of your transactions are traceable, meaning you can act freely without fear of information leaks.

However, when it comes to privacy, PrivaCrip should not be ignored. The new innovative cryptocurrency has developed an ecosystem that prioritises your privacy above all else. The presale is only a month away. Will you become part of the PrivaCrip community?

