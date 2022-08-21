Got Milk? Dairy product latest to be hit by Britain’s Cost of Living Crisis

By Annie Dabb • 21 August 2022 • 14:18

Image - milk: Alphonse Mc Clouds/shutterstock

Milk is the latest product to be hit by Britain’s Cost of Living Crisis as pints of the dairy product have reached record high prices of £1.05 in some supermarkets as a result of ongoing inflation.

Supermarket Sainsburys’ have raised the price even more in smaller branches as two pints of milk now cost £1.35. The supermarket explained that the price is higher in Sainsbury’s Local stores because, often located in city or town centre, the operating costs such as rent tends to be higher, as reported by The Metro.

Whereas in Aldi, Tesco and Asda, a pint of milk costs 85p, in Morrisons a pint of milk is 4p more expensive at 89p.

The inflated prices are making shoppers consider dairy-free alternatives to save money. Plant-based milk alternatives also tend to last longer and don’t need to be refrigerated unless opened.

According to the Office for National Statistics, between July 2021 and May 2022, the price of milk had increased by 10p as dairy farmers are struggling to make a profit due to spiralling supply and overhead bills.

Professor Tim Lang from City, University of London has compared current food costs with the bleak conditions the UK saw in the 1970s, termed the “decade of the price rise”.

The price of a loaf of bread and cereals has also increased and the consumer price index was up by 0.6% in July of this year, according to edition.cnn.com. It’s not looking good for breakfast lovers in the UK!

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.