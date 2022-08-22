By Laura Kemp • 22 August 2022 • 13:29

EDMS: Everything you need to know about the best consultancy business in Spain. Image - Shutterstock

EDMS is a consulting agency with a difference, offering clients 50 years’ worth of valuable experience as expats in Spain, going above and beyond the competition. More than just a consultancy firm, EDMS doesn’t claim to know it all – but they know people who can.

A consulting agency traditionally learns about your goals, sets out ITS ideas for how it thinks you can grow, and puts a large (often faceless) team onto it, but that´s not the case with EDMS.

While the rest of the world may believe in doing everything by Zoom, email and messages, EDMS believe in doing everything the right way – in person, with you every step of the way for your business needs.

EDMS offers clients a personal and transparent service with everything from offering recommendations, helping with your papers, giving business advice, networking, and even designing your ads.

While using the latest tools that modern businesses need, staying ahead of the curve when it comes to tech, EDMS also believes in good old-fashioned meetings, brainstorming, feeling the emotions – and the passion – behind your goals.

Why Should I Set Up a Business in Spain?

Spain is one of the most loved countries in the world to move to – and for good reason. Not only are the weather, food and culture amazing, Spain has a rapidly improving economy, with some of the world’s biggest names, including Google, setting up home here.

A combination of a strong economy and a thriving expat market means this is a great time to set up your business in Spain – you just need to know who to turn to for all that expert advice on how to get started or grow your company, that´s where EDMS can help.

What Services Do EDMS Provide?

EDMS offers all of the services of a consulting firm but with a personalised and honest service that is tailored to your passions and needs.

Business Consulting

With a combined more than 50 years of running businesses in Spain, EDMS knows what it takes to be successful (and build a home) in this beautiful country.

From setting up a profitable business idea to creating your business plan, recommendations on the best banks, lawyers and estate agents, and business mentoring, EDMS has all the tools to help you make your business in Spain successful.

Paperwork Help

EDMS work with the very best, and most efficient gestors and lawyers around, who will be able to help with any paperwork issue you may have, from those who have first moved to Spain to those who have had a business here for many years.

Translation Services

Communication is everything and unless you are lucky enough to be fluent in multiple languages, understanding others and making yourself understand when it matters most can be difficult.

That’s why EDMS works with translators who are able to attend everything from doctor’s appointments to lawyers, business meetings and appointments at town halls.

Recommendations

With a discerning eye for detail and years of experience behind us, EDMS is able to recommend the best of everything, from lawyers to restaurants, estate agents, doctors and even the right area of Spain to move to for you.

Marketing

With years of global marketing experience, EDMS are able to handle your entire marketing strategy. From creating websites to launching your social media accounts, growing an audience, and advertising, EDMS will market your business to make you a success in Spain.

Employment Advice

Whether you’re looking for a job or hiring, our combined more than 50 years of experience working and hiring in Spain means we know labour laws, salary expectations, the sorts of jobs available, and how to ensure you comply with Spain’s (often complex) rules and regulations.

Not only that, if you think you would be a good fit for EDMS, get in touch to find out about their vacancies.

Digital Marketing Services for Businesses

EDMS offer a plethora of digital services for businesses.

Event Launches and PR

The perfect way to showcase both your product and your personality, an event launch will not only help the community get to know you, it will also offer you important business contacts.

Every business needs to know how to put its best foot forward in the public sphere. EDMS can help you do that with well-placed ads, articles and testimonials in print, on the radio and online.

Email Marketing

The money is in the list, as they say, and email marketing is one of the most effective ways to turn your contacts into customers. EDMS can help you put together a targeted and effective email campaign to widen your customer base and bring in the sales.

Leaflets and Distribution

One of the most effective ways to increase your brand awareness is good old fashioned leafleting. We can help you with everything you need, from design to printing to distribution.

Already have your own leaflets or other material ready to go? We can help you get your message out to the world with our large distribution network across Spain’s most popular expat areas.

Networking Groups

Need introductions to the most influential people in your sector? EDMS can make that happen, helping you gain access to some of the most relevant networking groups in Spain to make sure you meet the people you need to help your business succeed.

How do I get in touch with EDMS?

Find out how the team can help you, get in touch now!

Website: www.edms.digital

Telephone: 951 38 61 61

Email: [email protected]

Address: Carretera de Mijas, Km. 2.5, Local 11, Urbanizacion Cortijo del Agua, 29650, Mijas