Car thief fleeing police gets the vehicle stuck on shopping centre stairs

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 23 August 2022 • 11:07

Emergency service removing stolen car - Image Twitter @emerggenciasmad

A car thief who was fleeing police in Madrid entered a shopping mall only for the vehicle to get stuck trying to go up the stairs.

In a classic case of having seen too many movies, the 36-year-old drove through the glass doors of the Plaza Eliptica shopping centre in the early hours of Tuesday, August 23.

The thief is said to have used the bus lane of the A42 before crashing through the doors and trying to drive up the stairs.

According to the emergency services, no one was hurt, but it took a herculean effort to remove the vehicle from the stairs and the shopping centre.

The driver has been transferred by the SAMUR-Civil Protection to the October 12 Hospital according to news site 20minutos.  

What the car thief fleeing police was thinking when he tried to get away through the shopping centre is anyone’s guess, but no doubt that will become clearer as the police investigation gets underway.

Written by

Peter McLaren-Kennedy

Originally from South Africa, Peter is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

