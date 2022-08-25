By Euro Weekly News Media • 25 August 2022 • 15:38

Mr Maph thrills at Marbella Arena. Image - Mr Maph

Fresh from supporting top Divas Sister Sledge at the Marbella Arena, soul supremo Mr Maph headlined his own show at the elegant Grace Restaurant in Riviera del Mar on Thursday, August 18.

This was a dress to impress event although perhaps a little too warm to wear bow ties but guests enjoyed a fabulous evening of top music presented by Mike Harding (whose alter ego is Mr Maph) and his band.

There were a number of options for those attending with a simple entry fee to see the performance, the chance to pay a little more and enjoy endless wine or prosecco or for those who enjoy quality food to order from the A La Carte menu.

Whatever the choice there was no question of being disappointed as one of Costa del Sol’s best soul artists ran through his catalogue of songs to the delight of those who attended.

Working with G Sax on saxophone and bass player Nephtali he managed to create an intimate relationship with the audience and introduced three of his own compositions, The Cry which is a ballad, On My Mind which veers into jazz and Dip which is a funky dance track along with firm soul crowd pleasers.

Speaking to Euro Weekly News, Mike said that” it was a fantastic show and was one of the best that I have put on for some time as the audience were so welcoming and friendly which inspired me. I can’t wait for the next show which I definitely plan to organise soon.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.