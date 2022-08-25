By Joshua Manning • 25 August 2022 • 8:37

Tributes pour in following death of Indian actress Happy Bhavsar aged 34 Credit: Twitter @BansiRajput111

Indian actress Happy Bhavsar died following a battle with lung cancer as reported on Thursday, August 25.

Happy Bhavsar was an Indian actress and dubbing artist who mainly worked on Gujarati films. She made her acting debut in the Gujarati film Premji: Rise of a Warrior in 2015. She also worked on the Gujarati film Montu Ni Bittu (2019) and Mrugtrushna.

The actress had been diagnosed with lung cancer earlier this year. According to reports, her health deteriorated on the morning of Wednesday, August 24, and she was hospitalised.

She was then put on a ventilator and died within 24 hours. She is outlived by her two and a half month old twin daughters.

Twitter has flooded with tributes to the actress:

“Happy bhavsar – one of the most talented Actor of Gujarati Theater and Films passed away at the midnight due to lung cancer.”

“Happy, you made every one happier around you always! May your soul rest in peace!”

Happy bhavsar – one of the most talented Actor of Gujarati Theater and Films passed away at the midnight due to lung cancer. Happy, you made every one happier around you always! May your soul rest in peace! pic.twitter.com/RpkWUZRwPP — Ravi Desai (@iRaviDesai) August 25, 2022

@BansiRajput111 Extremely shocking n heartbreaking news. Happy bhavsar – one of the most talented Actor of Gujarati Theater and Films passed away at the midnight due to lung cancer. — राम राम जी 🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@jayhanuman225) August 25, 2022

Extremely Shocking Heart breaking: ફેસબૂક મા કોઈને પણ birthday Wish કરતા, દી નુ નામ રિફ્લેક્ટ થાય આમ રોજ દી ને યાદ કરવાનુ થાય.

Can't believe, she is no more with us.

A versatile actress, amazing Human being, always smiling.

Happy Bhavsar Nayak di, Rest in Peace, Om shanti 🙏🏻💐 pic.twitter.com/f6Sujc2Wws — Kajal Vaishnav Meera (@kajal_vaishnav) August 25, 2022

Rest in peace happy bhavsar ji! pic.twitter.com/wnW2KCxsM2 — Shruzzyyyy (@ShreJaan) August 25, 2022

Alz Happy Happy

Happy Bhavsar Nayak

is no more is hard to believe

Extremely shocking and heartbreaking morning 😭

🙏 pic.twitter.com/dcARNX21V5 — BansiRajput (@BansiRajput111) August 25, 2022

I’m heartbroken 💔 look at her face.. હજી તો 2 june એના ઘરે 2 દીકરીઓ અવતરી.. રોજ સવારે Facebook પર કોઈને Happy Birthday wish કરીયે એટલે Happy Bhavsar Nayak નું નામ automatically reflect થઈ જ જાય એટલે બધાની સવાર એને યાદ કરીને જ પડે..તારા આત્માની શાંતિ માટે jay shree krishna 🙏 pic.twitter.com/BzTmF5HcR1 — Niilam Paanchal (@niilampaanchal) August 25, 2022

The news of the death of Indian actress Happy Bhavsar comes a day after the reports of Tim Page, a revered Vietnam War photographer dying at his home in New South Wales, Australia on Wednesday, August 24, following a battle with liver cancer, at the age of 78.

