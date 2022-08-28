Successful August championship for Celts Golf Club at La Serena (Murcia)

By Linda Hall • 28 August 2022 • 16:44

CELTS: The August weather relented slightly for the club’s August championship Photo credit: Pixabay

THE Celts Golf Club held their August club championship on August 20 at La Serena in Los Alcazares with a 9.30 shotgun start.

“We were fortunate in that the weather relented a little and 30 degrees was the order of the day,” said club secretary John O’Brien.

Championship days did not function by themselves, he pointed out, and members were indebted to a team who worked together to make the event such a success.

“Thanks are due to the competition’s committee under the guidance of Camillus Fitzpatrick and ably assisted by Philip Mountford and Terry Fitzgerald,” he said.

“We say Gracias to Karolina in the golf shop who looked after everybody’s needs and generated our results within minutes of our completion. To Gloria and the chef Muchas gracias por todo.”

There were further thanks for the course management team led by Miguel who had ensured the greens were excellent condition.

“And a big thank you must also go to all the organisers of our daily golf events, they do a fantastic job, so thank you one and all,” John said.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.