By Joshua Manning • 29 August 2022 • 10:40

Spain's Ministry of Health publishes 2022 Public Health Strategy Credit: Ministerio de Sanidad

Spain’s Ministry of Health’s Public Health Strategy 2022 (ESP 2022) constitutes the first common roadmap for the whole of Spanish territory and establishes the priority actions to be carried out in order to create a reference framework for the coordination of all the agents involved, as reported on Monday, August 29.

Furthermore, Spain’s Ministry of Health’s ESP 2022 will reportedly be the instrument that efficiently articulates and links the different public health initiatives developed at international level with national policies (general, regional and local), taking into account the political and organisational configuration of Spain.

It is based on 5 widely accepted axes of public health:

Health determinants, with a strong focus on addressing equity in health. Health in all policies. One Health approach. Sustainable Development Goals 2030 and Governance for health.

In short, the ESP 2022 is the strategic framework for coordination, collaboration and the establishment of synergies and alliances to protect and improve the health and well-being of the population, and to face future challenges that may arise.

The ESP 2022 lays the foundations for strengthening Spain’s public health system and providing it with a roadmap that aims to guarantee the full exercise of the population’s right to health.

