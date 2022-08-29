By Joshua Manning • 29 August 2022 • 10:40
Spain's Ministry of Health publishes 2022 Public Health Strategy
Credit: Ministerio de Sanidad
Furthermore, Spain’s Ministry of Health’s ESP 2022 will reportedly be the instrument that efficiently articulates and links the different public health initiatives developed at international level with national policies (general, regional and local), taking into account the political and organisational configuration of Spain.
It is based on 5 widely accepted axes of public health:
Health determinants, with a strong focus on addressing equity in health. Health in all policies. One Health approach. Sustainable Development Goals 2030 and Governance for health.
In short, the ESP 2022 is the strategic framework for coordination, collaboration and the establishment of synergies and alliances to protect and improve the health and well-being of the population, and to face future challenges that may arise.
The ESP 2022 lays the foundations for strengthening Spain’s public health system and providing it with a roadmap that aims to guarantee the full exercise of the population’s right to health.
The news follows Spain’s Ministry of Health has calling on people to donate blood, reminding them that donations provide an essential supply of blood to hospitals for multiple treatments and surgery.
Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
