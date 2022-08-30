Two of the biggest ITV hit shows to join forces for a one-off extravaganza special

By Anna Ellis • 30 August 2022 • 18:15

Two of the biggest ITV hit shows to join forces for a one-off special. Image: sdx15/Shutterstock.com.

A brand new one-off special sees two of the biggest shows on TV join forces in an exclusive TV event that will air on ITV and ITV Hub later this year.

The Masked Singer is getting a jungle makeover with a TV special centred around the award-winning, I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! which returns to its native Australian camp after a two-year hiatus, ITV confirmed on Tuesday, August 30.

In celebration of the iconic reality series, the celebrities may not be facing a Bushtucker Trial, but instead will compete whilst dressed head to toe in extravagant and utterly crazy outfits, as the panel and viewers at home attempt to guess who is hiding behind the mask.

Before the famous cast can scream, I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here, the panel will attempt to guess who could be masquerading in costumes such as a Witchetty grub or a kangaroo.

Hoping that they can win all of the stars will be Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora, Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan who will be joined by special guest star panellists who could prove as invaluable as a trip to Kiosk Kev’s.

Former jungle campmate and regular host, Joel Dommett will be back to preside over this TV extravaganza.

And in a bonkers show-blending new twist, Joel will be put through his paces, where instead of earning food for camp, he’ll be tasked with hunting down those all-important mind-bending clues for the panel.

Katie Rawcliffe, ITV’s Head of Entertainment Commissioning said: “What a perfect way to celebrate the return of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! then with a unique mash-up of two hugely successful series.”

“Viewers will get to enjoy all things Jungle with a wonderfully bonkers Masked Singer twist. With flamboyant costumes that pay homage to the iconic series as it returns to Australia, families will be able to play alongside our panel in TV’s favourite guessing game,” she added.

