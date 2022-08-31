Big Eyes Coin, Ethereum, Cardano and the Blockchain industry

By EWN • 31 August 2022 • 11:33

The Blockchain industry may not have been in existence for as long as the traditional financing sector has but it has also done well for itself.

It has managed to draw millions of people into its industry and taken away most of the need for traditional financing, with crypto networks like Ethereum and the likes in existence, the blockchain industry is here to stay.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is one of the innovations in the blockchain industry with the potential to create a big boom in the crypto market with all that it has to offer.

Big Eyes (BIG) is a community token with a plan to pull wealth into the ecosystem of Defi and also to protect a huge space in the earth’s ecosystem.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) mission

The mission of the Big Eyes (BIG) network is to lead the innovation of a world in which meme coins are seen as more than just a source of entertainment being monetised but to be taken as a generator of massive wealth.

It’ll also help the blockchain industry seem easier for people that may have found it harder to enter this industry because of how hard they may have found it.

The easiest way to shift into an industry is to find your niche, so Big Eyes Coin will serve as a door to the crypto industry for meme and cat lovers.

The Big Eyes Coin Ecosystem

The Big Eyes (BIG) ecosystem will serve as encouragement for community bonding, with it hailing a world where an active community leads to more growth for the network and the token, the more engaged a community stays towards Big Eyes Coin (BIG) the more the momentum is.

Big Eyes (BIG)’s ecosystem will do things like rewarding platform users with the regular giveaway of NFTs and BIG tokens, among other things.

The platform will also ensure that the need for users to get first-hand information is made a priority. NFTs will also be an integral part of the ecosystem.

Big Eyes Coin Token Economics

200, 000,000,000 tokens available

No Buy Tax, No Sell Tax.

70% tokens sold via a public presale

20% for exchanges.

5% marketing wallet.

5% visibly held down for charity

10% Tax NFTs

4% distributed to the original seller

5% distributed to holders

1% to charity.

Ethereum (ETH) and Blockchain

Ethereum (ETH) is a decentralised open-source blockchain that operates with smart contract functionality and is ruled by its native token Ether.

This is a successful token that has led to a lot of growth in the blockchain industry, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) could eventually be standing on the same level as Ethereum would be a huge growth.

Cardano (ADA) – potential future market leader?

Cardano (ADA) is a multi-layered platform that boasts of a unique and innovative protocol based on research.

Cardano is an open source and also decentralised cryptocurrency with a consensus achieved through the use of proof of stake.

Cardano (ADA) first entered the market in 2017 and in the five years since its creation, it has done very well.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has the potential to be as great as the top coins on the crypto marketplace, it is only a matter of time before it catches up to them and changes the blockchain industry.

