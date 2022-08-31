By Chris King • 31 August 2022 • 4:29
Rising Country music star found dead in Arizona aged 32, one week after going missing
On Tuesday, August 30, Tucson Police Department confirmed to ET that 32-year-old rising Country music star Luke Bell had been found dead. His body was reportedly discovered in Arizona, not far from where he had previously been reported as missing on August 20 near 4th Avenue.
“He was found in the 5500 block of E. Grant Road in Midtown Tucson”, said a police department spokesperson. “The investigation is ongoing at the moment”.
The public is being asked to keep an eye out for country artist Luke Bell who went missing in Tucson, AZ on Saturday, August 20th.https://t.co/3LnsGXHuDp
According to the New York Post, they were informed of Bell’s death by the Tucson Police Department on Monday, August 29. The tragic news was first confirmed to the specialised music news outlet Saving Country Music, by Bell’s friend and fellow musician, Matt Kinman.
He told them that his late friend’s battle with bipolar recently saw him struggling after apparently changing his medication, and his “mental state took a turn for the worse”.
This is a hard one. He was one of the most authentic and magnetizing artists to grace the country music art form in the modern era.
Luke Bell has died at 32. https://t.co/BgKbreA236
The talented Country singer’s debut album ‘Don’t Mind if I Do’, was released in 2014. He later penned his self-titled follow-up record in 2016 after signing with Thirty Tigers. Bell’s last single ‘Jealous Guy’ came out in January 2021.
Rolling Stone magazine previously stated that Bell: “Plays classic honky-tonk with a wink and a yodel that summons the sleeping ghosts of country better than any voodoo spell ever could”.
After a Daytrotter session in 2014, they commented: “The people that Bell writes about have bigger than life personalities”. They added: “Bell is, without a doubt, one of the most talented country and western songwriters working”.
Country singer Luke Bell was found dead in Tucson, Arizona, near where he had been reported missing on Aug. 20, according to the Tucson Police Department. https://t.co/uUesPnBLEo
Country Singer Luke Bell Dead at 32 After Going Missing in Arizona.
The musician was found dead in Tucson, Arizona on Monday, more than a week after he was reported missing.https://t.co/YFmjqhaLq5
