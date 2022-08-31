By Joshua Manning • 31 August 2022 • 12:10

Russian President Vladimir Putin issues statement on the death of Mikhail Gorbachev Credit: Free Wind 2014/Shutterstock.com

Vladimir Putin the Russian President has issued an official statement on the death of former Soviet Union President Mikhail Gorbachev, as reported on Wednesday, August 31.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s statement on the death of Mikhail Gorbachev read:

“To the family and friends of Mikhail Gorbachev.”

“Please accept our deepest condolences on the passing of Mikhail Sergeyevich Gorbachev.”

“Mikhail Gorbachev was a politician and statesman who had an enormous influence on the course of world history. He led our country during complex, dramatic changes, large-scale foreign policy, economic and social challenges.”

“He had a profound understanding of the need for reforms, and he sought to propose his own solutions to the pressing problems.”

“I would also like to make special mention of the extensive humanitarian, charitable and educational work that Mikhail Gorbachev carried out in recent years.”

“Please accept once again my sincere words of sympathy and support in connection with your bereavement.”

“Vladimir Putin.”

Following the death of Mikhail Gorbachev, the former leader of the Soviet Union, Lithuania’s Defence Minister Arvydas Anushauskas has claimed the President was a criminal, as reported on Wednesday, August 31.

“He was a criminal (from the point of view of a democratic state) who ordered the brutal repression of peaceful protests in Vilnius, Tbilisi, Alma Ata, Baku and other cities. There was no repentance. This is such a memory, although the dead are talked about in a good or nothing way,” he stated.

