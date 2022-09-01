Semi-finalists of Palma de Mallorca’s Pop-Rock Contest announced

By Tamsin Brown • 01 September 2022 • 13:37

The semi-finalists of Palma de Mallorca's Pop-Rock Contest have been announced. Credit: Palma Town Hall

The decision made by the jury of the Pop-Rock Contest, held in Palma de Mallorca, has been announced, with 16 acts making it through to the semi-finals.

The deputy mayor for Culture and Social Welfare of the Palma Town Hall, Antoni Noguera, the artistic advisor of the Pop-Rock Contest, Juan Antonio Forés Pintxo, and the members of the jury have revealed the names of the acts who have made it through to the semi-finals. They presented their decision on August 30 after five weeks of listening to all the different entries.

A total of 16 groups will perform in the two semi-finals, to be held from 6.30pm to 11.10pm at Ses Voltes on September 9 and 10. Admission is free although capacity is limited.

The 16 semi-finalists are Animals Marins, Bad Shades, Bilo, Black Sea Deluge, Cadmus, El Cairo, Foraster, Iuripuskas, Jane Yo, Majava, Marc Mas Carbonell, Modelo Slaves, Plan-Et, Smooch, Yoko Factor and Xaay.

The grand final will take place on September 24, with participation from a maximum of six acts that have been selected by the jury.

