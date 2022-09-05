By Joshua Manning • 05 September 2022 • 12:40

Bezruky, Kharkiv, Ukraine hit by heaviest Russian shelling since start of war Credit: Twitter @Flash43191300

Bezruky, a village near Kharkiv, Ukraine has reportedly been hit by the heaviest Russian shelling since the start of the war, as reported on Monday, September 5.

The village of Bezruky in the Dergachiv community, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, allegedly came under the heaviest Russian shelling since the beginning of the war.

This was reported in the morning report of September 5 by Vyacheslav Zadorenko, head of the community.

“The village of Bezruky, the most surviving settlement in the community outside Dergachy, which is home to about 1,000 people, came under the most massive shelling since the start of the war. Russian invaders shelled the homes of our residents with phosphorus and cluster munitions,” he stated

According to Zadorenko, over the past two days Russian Forces have intensively shelled Dergachi, as well as the settlements of Bezruky, Slatinsky, Prudyansky, Tokarovsky and Rusko-Lozovsky Starostinsky districts.

The report was also shared on Twitter:

“The village of Bezruky in the Kharkiv region – the largest surviving community settlement outside Dergachy, in which about 1,000 people live, this night was subjected to the most massive shelling since the beginning of the war.”

“The Russian invaders fired at the houses of our residents with phosphorous and cluster munitions,” said the head of the Dergachy community Vіacheslav Zadorenko.”

The Russian invaders fired at the houses of our residents with phosphorous and cluster munitions," said the head of the Dergachy community Vіacheslav Zadorenko. 👉Subscribe @Flash_news_ua — FLASH (@Flash_news_ua) September 5, 2022

The news follows reports of Ukraine Armed Forces having reportedly destroyed yet another Russian ammunition depot in Kharkiv, Ukraine, as reported on Monday, September 5.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.