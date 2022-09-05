Privatixy Protocol – A platform that solves privacy issues encountered on other cryptocurrency platforms

By EWN • 05 September 2022 • 21:29

The addition of important features is key to the growth of blockchain technology. It is a diverse world, and there are no limits to the number of features that can be added. It can be in the form of protocols. Many times, these features have the goal of improving blockchains.

Since the beginning of blockchains, privacy has been an issue. Cryptocurrency platforms had been hacked many times, and coins carted away. Privatixy Protocol’s goal is to solve privacy problems and, in the process, strengthen the relationship between traders and the blockchains used.

Over the years, the dog token Shiba Inu (SHIB) has always been questioned regarding transparency. Privatixy Protocol (PXP) tracts automatically make privacy-preserving decisions and solutions for blockchain users.

Privatixy, Shiba Inu, and 1inch – three decentralised crypto protocols

The importance of decentralisation to the growth of blockchain technologies should not be overlooked too. Decentralisation can be termed as a protocol that allows the spreading of cryptocurrencies across networks of computers, eliminating the need for central authorities. Privatixy protocol (PXP), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and 1inch (1INCH) are all built around decentralisation.

Traditional cryptocurrency platforms implemented centralization, and this led to many security issues. Users are required to submit personal information before they are allowed to access the services of their platform. A central hub or authority stores data and pieces of information. This single point of authority aids cryptocurrency hackers.

The 1inch (1INCH) network is not a stranger to decentralisation. Its first protocol is a decentralised exchange aggregator solution. The network’s governance also uses a decentralised autonomous organisation model; this allows token holders to vote on protocol parameters.

The Shiba Inu (SHIB) platform is making efforts toward improving decentralisation. Ryoshi (the anonymous creator of the coin) emphasised that Shiba Inu’s platform builds a spontaneous community to give power to the average person.

How the Privatixy Protocol will benefit the crypto ecosystem

Privatixy protocol solves important blockchains’ problems. Internet trends are crucial to the market values of meme coins and can experience constant volatility. Privatixy Protocol (PXP), on the other hand, is positively impacting blockchains’ security and is here to stay!

Implementing Privatixy Protocol (PXP) as a crypto platform will boost users’ privacy. While there are similarities between Privatixy (PXP) and 1inch (1INCH), Privatixy has dived into an essential aspect of blockchains, security.

Users who buy the PXP token on its presale with USDT can get a 10% bonus. Further, the platform offers referral rewards to users. When buyers purchase PXP at the first stage of the presale, they get a 6% bonus in PXP. Buyers also get a 4% and 2% bonus at the second and third stages of the presale.

Purchasing the PXP token with $100 allows an early holder to access a 1% bonus. Holders get 3% when they purchase PXP for $250. Also, buyers get an 8% bonus when they purchase the token with $500, and a 19% and 40% bonus for buying with $1000 and $2500, respectively.

Conclusion

Cryptocurrency traders make decisions based on the benefits of cryptocurrency platforms. The implementation of the Privatixy Protocol will be very beneficial to users. Privatixy Protocol (PXP) should be a no-brainer for users who require optimum privacy.

