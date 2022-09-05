By Joshua Manning • 05 September 2022 • 11:07

Russian hockey player Anvar Suleymanov receives five year probation for evading army Credit: Twitter @Flash43191300

Anvar Suleymanov, a 22-year-old Russian hockey player has been sentenced to a five year probation after taking a bribe to evade the army, as reported on Monday, September 5.

The news of Russian hockey player Anvar Suleymanov dodging the army draft was shared on Twitter:

25-year-old striker of SKA Mykhailo Vorobyov and 25-year-old striker of "Admiral" Vladyslav Lukin are also suspects in this criminal case. Vorobyov also pleaded guilty to bribery at the court hearing. — FLASH (@Flash43191300) September 5, 2022

According to further reports by Octagon, Russian hockey player Anvar Suleymanov was sentenced to the five years probation period for evading the army by a court in Ufa, Russia.

The state prosecutor asked the court to sentence Suleymanov to a fine of 3 million roubles. The defence pointed out that the hockey player was registered as fit for military service and asked for a non-custodial sentence.

Anvar Suleymanov, 22, is a pupil of HC Salavat Yulayev (he played for Metallurg-Serov in 2021). According to investigators, in 2019, the hockey player transferred 158,000 roubles to an intermediary – Ufa entrepreneur Farit Samigullin – for a military ID card.

The news comes after three Russian hockey players from Ufa, Russia, linked to Philadelphia Flyer’s goalkeeper Ivan Fedotov, were also allegedly prosecuted for bribery, as reported on Wednesday, July 6.

Philadelphia Flyers hockey player Ivan Fedotov was detained in Russia’s St Petersburg, as reported on Friday July 1.

