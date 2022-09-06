By Matthew Roscoe • 06 September 2022 • 10:50

Ukraine destroys 22 more Russian artillery systems in latest combat losses update. Image: Ukraine MoD/Facebook

ON Tuesday, September 6, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence published updated figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian forces since the beginning of the war, including the destruction of more Russian artillery systems.

Another 22 Russian artillery systems were destroyed by Ukrainian forces on Monday, September 5, according to Ukraine’s military update on Russia’s combat losses since February 24.

Around 350 more soldiers from Russia were killed by Ukrainian forces, which saw the number of Russian soldiers that have lost their lives fighting in the conflict rise to around 50,150, according to Ukraine’s MoD.

Twenty-five Russian Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) were destroyed as well as nine more Russian tanks.

The other significant increase in figures is the loss of nine Russian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) which takes the number destroyed by the Ukrainian army to 876.

"I see dead people."

Cole Sear Total combat losses of the enemy from Feb 24 to Sep 6: pic.twitter.com/QFBD6JS3lh — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) September 6, 2022

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed that Putin’s army had suffered the greatest losses on Monday, September 5 in the Donetsk direction.

A detailed breakdown of the war also shows that the loss of the 22 Russian forces’ artillery systems now means Ukraine has destroyed 1179, while the destruction of 25 more Russian APCs now means that Putin’s army has now lost 4484 in total.

The destruction of nine more tanks means that Russia has now lost 2077 in Ukraine since the start of the war and the destruction of 19 more Russian vehicles and fuel tanks brings the total to 3305.

One Russian helicopter was destroyed taking the number lost by Putin’s forces to 207, while the destruction of four Russian cruise missiles means that Russia has lost 209 in total since the country invaded Ukraine.

