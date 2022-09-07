By Anna Ellis • 07 September 2022 • 15:25

Mallorca's Classic Car Club announces Earth, Wind & Fire Rally. Image: Mallorca's Classic Car Club

After the summer break, Mallorca’s Classic Car Club are pleased to announce its first monthly rally.

The rally which is organised by Charles Nutter and Helen O’Pitt will be on Sunday 25th September 2022. The starting point will be at Festival Park at 10:30.AM for an 11:00.AM departure.

The restaurant at the end of our route is one the Club have not used before but is excited to try! It is the Restaurant El Gallo Rojo at Golf Pollensa. The chef, Chris Gibson, will prepare some lovely food for us as we enjoy the stunning views out over the sea and mountains.

The route will take you along lovely roads to Lloseta and Biniamar then towards Lluc and onto Pollensa, and details will be given to you on the day.

For more information or to register CLICK HERE

If you experience any problems registering, email: [email protected]

Mallorca’s Classic Car Club look forward to seeing everyone on the road again and hopefully meeting some new members.

