Puzzle Solutions Edition 1940

08 September 2022
Alzheimer concept, crossword Puzzle with pencil
1 Weep; 2 Push; 3 Hush; 4 Hawk; 5 Kent; 6 Toot; 7 Talc; 8 Cube; 9 Earl; 10 Lira; 11 Atom; 12 Mule; 13 Echo; 14 Onus; 15 Stye; 16 Epee.
CHEETAH
1 Lucille Ball; 2 Sears Tower; 3 Whooping cough; 4 Oysters; 5 Richard Burton; 6 George III; 7 Kansas; 8 Sir Frank Whittle; 9 Pete Seeger; 10 Belfast.
Across: 1 Asia; 8 Vocal cords; 9 Epidemic; 10 Ebbs; 12 Dreads; 14 Switch; 15 Uglier; 17 Cogent; 18 Etna; 19 Fair game; 21 Take his bow; 22 Nero.
Down: 2 Shipwright; 3 Avid; 4 Scamps; 5 Slacks; 6 Lowering; 7 Uses; 11 Back number; 13 Animated; 16 Raffia; 17 Climbs; 18 Eats; 20 Gown.
Across: 5 Buck; 7 Lighthouse; 8 Grin; 10 Beat; 12 Awl; 13 Paella; 16 Alive; 18 Mia; 20 Size; 21 Smug; 22 Ewe; 24 Irate; 25 Ordeal; 26 Nun; 27 Tact; 29 Boss; 33 Hullabaloo; 34 Tray.
Down: 1 Pip; 2 Shoe; 3 Shot; 4 Buy; 5 Beg; 6 China; 9 Raise; 10 Blazer; 11 Gem; 13 Peril; 14 List; 15 Lament; 17 Lewd; 19 Agent; 23 Eel; 25 Odour; 27 Tram; 28 Clay; 30 Shy; 31 Ole; 32 Fog.
Across: 1 Causa, 4 Buttons, 8 Waiters, 9 Price, 10 Resbalar, 11 Rice, 13 Secret, 15 Semana, 18 Mask, 19 Desayuno, 22 Prima, 23 Edicion, 24 Singers, 25 Meats.
Down: 1 Cowards, 2 Units, 3 Alemanes, 4 Buscar, 5 Topo, 6 Oficina, 7 Siete, 12 Geranium, 14 Cushion, 16 Amounts, 17 Levers, 18 Mapas, 20 Unica, 21 Late.
MODERATED
EASY
HARD
