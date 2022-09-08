By Matthew Roscoe • 08 September 2022 • 8:36

Ukraine reportedly kills 650 Russian soldiers in latest combat losses update. Image: Ukraine MoD/Facebook

ON Thursday, September 8, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence published updated figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian forces since the beginning of the war – with hundreds more soldiers losing their lives.

In the updated Russian combat losses, Ukraine’s MoD announced that around 650 more soldiers from Russia were killed by Ukrainian forces on Wednesday, September 7.

This takes the number of Russian soldiers killed during battles in Ukraine to 51,250.

Another 37 Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) from Russia were destroyed by Ukrainian forces, according to Ukraine’s military update on Russia’s combat losses since February 24.

Fifteen more Russian tanks were also destroyed as well as 32 more artillery systems.

The other significant increase in figures is the loss of three Russian anti-aircraft warfare systems, which takes the number destroyed by the Ukrainian army to 159.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed that Putin’s army had suffered the greatest losses on Wednesday, September 7 in the Donetsk direction.

A detailed breakdown shows that the loss of the 37 Russian APCs now means Ukraine has destroyed 4557 in total since the beginning of the conflict, while the destruction of 15 more Russian tanks means that Putin’s army has now lost 2112 in total.

The destruction of 32 more artillery systems from Russia means that Ukraine has now destroyed 1226 in total. Russia also reportedly lost five MLRSs, taking the total destroyed in the war to 305.

Two Russian aircraft and two helicopters were also destroyed. 239 Russian aircraft have been destroyed while 210 have been shot down in Ukraine.

Four Russian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were taken out by Ukraine, meaning a loss from President Putin of 884 drones.

The news comes after Putin mocked the US for its “waning dominance” as Russia strengthened ties with “comrades” China.