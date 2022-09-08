By Joshua Manning • 08 September 2022 • 13:08

WATCH: Ukraine's 80th Airborne Brigade ambush Russian car in Kherson Region Credit: Twitter @Flash_news_ua

Soldiers from Ukraine’s 80th Airborne Brigade reportedly ambushed a Russian car in Kherson region, according to videos that began circulating online on Thursday, September 8.

Video footage of Ukraine’s 80th Airborne Brigade allegedly ambushing a Russian car in Kherson Region was shared on Twitter:

“⚡️ Attention! Profanity!”

“In the Kherson Region, fighters of the 80th Airborne Brigade ambushed a Russian car.”

“One of the prisoners said that he was from the Luhansk region and was taken to the army when he went to get shampoo.”

From September 6 to 7, dozens of videos with Russian prisoners of war from the Southern Front and Kharkiv region appeared in various public and Telegram media channels about the course of the war.

In one of the videos, soldiers of the 80th Air Assault Brigade ambushed and captured prisoners in the Kherson direction. There is also one non-prisoner in the video.

Many further videos with captured Russian servicemen appeared on the Internet claiming a successful counteroffensive of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The footage comes after members of the Ukraine Armed Forces have reportedly captured a Lieutenant Colonel of the Russian Armed Forces in the Kharkiv operating zone, as reported on September 7.

The original video was posted by military and political commentator Oleksandr Kovalenko on his Telegram channel.

“Oops, what a valuable exchange piece our fighters got in the Kharkiv operating zone – a lieutenant colonel! Well, let’s put it this way – it’s certainly good, but there aren’t many prisoners!”, Oleksandr Kovalenko wrote.

