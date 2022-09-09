By Joshua Manning • 09 September 2022 • 17:07

Rugby union games to go ahead despite death of The Queen Credit: Paolo Bona/Shutterstock.com

Rugby Union games have been confirmed for this weekend despite the death of Queen Elizabeth II, as reported on Friday, September 9.

Despite some sporting events being cancelled following the death of The Queen, Rugby Union games will be held this weekend according to the UK Rugby Football Union.

“The overwhelming opinions shared so far within the game are that teams and supporters want to come together to honour Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II to be united in our grief as we express sorrow at her passing,” the Rugby Football Union stated.

“Rugby clubs are a source of strength and support during times of uncertainty, and we hope that by enabling games and other rugby activity to go ahead this weekend, with families and friends congregating, it will help us all to unite at this time of national mourning.”

“We strongly encourage all those playing sport this weekend to respectfully pay tribute to the Queen by holding a minute’s silence ahead of all fixtures.”

In related news The Church of England is providing a place of comfort across the nation’s churches following the death of The Queen.

Despite established guidelines that the Church of England has set in place for occasions such as the death of a Royal Family member, the historic event that is the death of Queen Elizabeth II has led to churches across the nation being forced to spring into action as they provide a place of comfort to the public during this difficult time.