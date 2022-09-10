Almanzora Group of Friends’ Open Day in Albox (Almeria) on September 24

By Linda Hall • 10 September 2022 • 16:28

ALBOX BASE: Almanzora Group of Friends members outside their Plaza San Antonio premises Photo credit: Almanzora Group of Friends

ALMANZORA GROUP OF FRIENDS hold an Open Day at their Plaza San Antonio premises in Albox on September 24.

“Come and meet friendly, interesting people at 11am,” said their Press officer, Mike Witherspoon.

“There will also be an interactive and light-hearted talk on one member’s experiences in the food industry both in the UK and here,” he announced.

“We will have nibbles and refreshments and games as well as a raffle and a tombola.”

Members and non-members are welcome and visitors will be able to see the Group’s extensive library of English books.

The Almanzora Group of Friends is totally self-funding and not affiliated to any political or religious organisation.

The Group was originally founded in 1998 as a means of sharing information and giving advice to people who had decided to move to the Almanzora Valley.

The Plaza San Antonio library and information centre offers many other services, all free to members, which include free use of computers and laptops with wifi access as well as advice about phones and tablets.

The subscription costs €12 euros per annum and includes a monthly newsletter which can be picked up in the centre.

More information is available on their www.almanzoragof.org website.

