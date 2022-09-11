British teenager dies after taking one sip of a deadly piña colada on holiday in Spain

By Annie Dabb • 11 September 2022 • 15:09

Image - piña colada: Liliya Kandrashevich/shutterstock

British teenager Shiv Mistry, who had only recently turned 18 and was due to begin his university degree at Cambridge university this September has died after taking a sip of a piña colada on holiday in Spain.

On holiday with friends in Spain’s Costa del Sol Shiv suffered an anaphylactic shock after taking a sip of a piña colada in which the typical coconut cream had been substituted with cow’s milk cream instead.

Shiv, who was going to study medicine at university, had a severe dairy allergy. Despite their best efforts, his friends were unable to save him, as reported by Metro.

Shiv’s parents have described their son’s friends as “very courageous”. They believe that they “did everything possible to save his life and should be commended during the hearing, if appropriate.”

When Shiv realised he was suffering an allergic reaction, as he was sweating, hyperventilating and vomiting after taking a sip of the piña colada, he took cetirizine, a strong antihistamine. However he still felt “weak and dazed”. He asked his friends to call the emergency services.

Shiv also asked for an EpiPen and an inhaler. He was given CPR for 20 minutes while one of his friends rang his parents to inform them of the situation. They told Shiv’s friends over the phone to get him a second EpiPen for him.

Shiv was rushed to an intensive care unit in Costa del Sol Hospital, Marbella, but doctors pronounced him brain dead and nothing more could be done.

