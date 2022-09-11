Plan Infoca declares new forest fire in Malaga municipality of Coin

By Chris King • 11 September 2022 • 17:47

Image of Malaga firefighters. Credit: [email protected]

A new forest fire has been declared in the Malaga town of Coin by Plan Infoca.

As reported through its official social media account this afternoon, Sunday, September 11, Infoca declared that a new forest fire had broken out in the Malaga municipality of Coin. Initial information suggests that the blaze started at around 2pm.

Nine firefighters have been deployed to the area, with one fire appliance and an operations supervisor. Aerial support is being provided by a light helicopter. The fact that a large number of resources have not been sent could be a sign that the fire does not possess too big of a threat at this time.

🔴DECLARADO #IFCoín (Málaga).

Medios:

🚁helicóptero ligero

🚒1 autobomba

👨‍🚒9 bomberos forestales y 1 técnico de operaciones. — INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) September 11, 2022

This latest blaze comes in the province of Malaga comes after another one that broke out at 3:09pm yesterday, Saturday, September 10, in the municipality of Canillas de Albaida. Plan Infoca personnel, along with members of the Provincial Fire Brigade Consortium (CPB) of Malaga were dispatched to the location. It was finally brought under control and declared stabilised at 9:15 that same evening.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.