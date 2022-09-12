By Anna Ellis • 12 September 2022 • 15:19

Costa Blanca's Javea U3A and Javea Players join forces to entertain you. Image: Joanna Baldwin & Francesca Ashby/Javea Players

The Javea Players, in cooperation with U3A Javea, have rounded up their best talent to amuse and entertain you. There will be skits, songs, poems and monologues.



It’s all for a very good cause as 100 per cent of the money raised will go to the Tabletochki Foundation, a charity which helps children in the Ukraine who are suffering from cancer.

About 20 people of various nationalities are involved in this production: Dutch, Swedish, Spanish, Argentinian, Welsh, English, and Irish – one of the latter is the Players’ Chairman, Alastair Wallace, who will be keeping the fast-moving show on track while entertaining you himself.

He has won several Toastmasters awards and definitely has the proverbial ‘gift of the gab’. Leigh Patterson has the somewhat daunting task of coordinating rehearsals and keeping everyone in order.

The performances will take place on October 5 and 6 at 7:30.PM at the Javea Players’ Studio Theatre Calle Cronista Figueras Pacheco 6.

Tickets for only €12 can be bought on the website: www.javeaplayers.com

Well-spaced seating, only 60 seats are used and you can choose your seats when booking.

