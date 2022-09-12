F1 driver ends up in intensive care after suffering ‘complications’ following an operation

By Chris King • 12 September 2022 • 20:56

Image of Williams driver Alex Albon. Credit: [email protected]_albon

The Williams F1 driver Alex Albon ended up in intensive care with respiratory failure following an appendicitis operation.

A statement released today, Monday, September 12, by the Williams F1 team confirmed that their Thai-British driving star, Alex Albon, was admitted to the intensive care unit of a hospital over the weekend. The 26-year-old reportedly suffered respiratory failure complications following an appendicitis operation.

Albon had been diagnosed with appendicitis last Saturday, September 10, while in Italy with the Williams team preparing for the Italian Grand Prix at Monza. After being rushed to the San Gerardo Hospital in Monza, his place in the team was subsequently taken by the team’s reserve driver, Nick de Vries.

An update on Alex Albon.#WeAreWilliams — Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) September 12, 2022

He was placed on a ventilator overnight before being moved to a general ward yesterday, Sunday, September 11. “Further to Alex Albon’s diagnosis of appendicitis on the morning of Saturday 10 September, he was admitted to San Gerardo hospital for treatment. He underwent successful laparoscopic surgery on Saturday lunchtime”, read the Williams statement.

“Following surgery, Alex suffered with unexpected post-operative anaesthetic complications which led to respiratory failure, a known but uncommon complication. He was re-intubated and transferred to intensive care for support2, they continued.

The statement added: “He made excellent progress overnight and was able to be removed from mechanical ventilation yesterday morning. He has now been transferred to a general ward and is expected to return home tomorrow. There were no other complications”.

The next race in the F1 calendar is in Singapore on October 2 and Albon is expected to make a full recovery in time to compete. “Alex’s full focus is on recovery and preparation ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix later this month”, the statement assured.

“Alex would like to thank the excellent care and support he has received, including from the nursing, anaesthetic and ICU teams at Osperdale San Gerardo – ASST Monza, the FIA medical team, his Performance Coach Patrick Harding, the Williams Racing team and Dr Luke Bennett from HINTSA Performance”, it concluded.

Appendicitis, surgery and no racing isn’t what I was expecting this weekend! Negatives:

– Missing out on what looks like a strong weekend for us

– Pain Positives

– Weight reduction for Singapore

– Cool scars pic.twitter.com/HOfA18eF5W — Alex Albon (@alex_albon) September 10, 2022

