News in Brief for Alicante province’s Costa Blanca South area

By Linda Hall • 12 September 2022 • 18:42

UNEXPLODED: Projectile found while extinguishing Bejis (Castellon) fire Photo credit: GVA.es

Talk it over ORIHUELA mayor Carolina Gracia intends to create a negotiation committee to prevent the proposed 1,200-property development in Cala Mosca, Orihuela Costa’s only remaining unbuilt area. Local residents and environmentalist groups also hope to join the committee, which will facilitate dialogue between the developers, the Generalitat and political parties.

Good start THE waste transfer plant in Dolores, where rubbish is sorted for sending on to landfills or recycling facilities, treated 7,022 tons of domestic waste in its first month. The Vega Baja’s first, it was the only technical solution to breakdowns at other plants like Elche’s the Generalitat said.

Going strong THE Elche Branch of the Red Cross celebrated its 113th anniversary at their Hort de Mezquita headquarters with an event attended by city mayor Carlos Gonzalez, the Generalitat vice-president Aitana Mas and councillors from all political parties. “You are a magnificent example of dedication and responsibility,” Gonzalez declared.

War relics THE Generalitat’s Forest Firefighting Unit who fought for days to extinguish the forest fire in Bejis (Castellon), which devastated 20,000 hectares of woodland in August, also found three unexploded shells This is habitual in the area, they said, as there was heavy fighting here during the 1936-1939 Civil War.

Colour-coded EACH of the green, yellow and red flags that inform beachgoers whether it is safe to swim in Santa Pola now bear internationally-recognised symbols for the colour-blind. The coding initiative has been introduced by the Environmental Education and Consumer Affairs Association (ADEAC) responsible for awarding Spain’s Blue Flags.

