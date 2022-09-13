By Anna Ellis • 13 September 2022 • 15:26

Absolute 90's Marbella Festival postponed to 2023. Image: Marbella Arena

The Absolute 90’s Marbella Festival that was to take place on September 24 in the Marbella Arena has been postponed to next year, 2023.



Marbella Arena confirmed that the promoter of the event, Papagayo Society, have just given them this update.

As soon as the Marbella Arena have a new date they will update ticket holders but in the meantime will send a refund for tickets bought.

Marbella Arena also apologised to anyone who has bought a ticket for any inconvenience suffered.

