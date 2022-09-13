Seventeen Russian cruise missiles destroyed by Ukraine as combat losses revealed

By Matthew Roscoe • 13 September 2022 • 9:16

Image: Ukraine MoD/Facebook

ON Tuesday, September 13, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence published updated figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian forces since the beginning of the war, including the destruction of more Russian cruise missiles.

Another 17 Russian cruise missiles were destroyed by Ukrainian forces on Monday, September 12, according to Ukraine’s military update on Russia’s combat losses since February 24.

According to the latest data, another 350 Russian soldiers died in battle, which has brought the total to around 53,300.

Seven more Russian tanks were also destroyed as well as 22 more Russian forces Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs).

The other significant increase in figures is the loss of another 10 Russian artillery systems which takes the number destroyed by the Ukrainian army to 1279 and the destruction of three Russian anti-aircraft warfare systems takes the total losses to 165.

#Russian losses according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of #Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/zNu0tDk6j2 — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) September 13, 2022

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed that Putin’s army had suffered the greatest losses on Monday, September 12 in the Kharkiv and Donetsk directions.

A detailed breakdown shows that the loss of the 17 Russian cruise missiles now means Ukraine has destroyed 233, while the destruction of seven more Russian tanks now means that Putin’s army has now lost 2175 in total.

The destruction of fone Russian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) by Ukraine’s Armed Forces takes losses up to 904 and the destruction of six more Russian vehicles and fuel tanks brings the total to 3469.

The loss of another 22 Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) means Russian forces have now seen Ukraine destroy 4662 in total.

One Russian aircraft was also reportedly destroyed.

