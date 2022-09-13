By Matthew Roscoe • 13 September 2022 • 9:43

Russia's prestigious 1st Guards Tank Army pushed out of Kharkiv. Image: Ukraine MoD/Facebook

AN update from British intelligence on the Russia-Ukraine conflict has been making the rounds on social media on Tuesday, September and reveals that the Russian 1st Guards Tank Army was pushed out from Kharkiv.

“Elements of the Russian forces withdrawn from Kharkiv Oblast over the last week were from the 1st Guards Tank Army (1 GTA), which are subordinate to the Western Military District (WEMD),” the update read.

The British MoD added: “1 GTA suffered heavy casualties in the initial phase of the invasion and had not been fully reconstituted prior to the Ukrainian counter-offensive in Kharkiv.

“1 GTA had been one of the most prestigious of Russia’s armies, allocated for the defence of Moscow, and intended to lead counter-attacks in the case of a war with NATO.

“With 1 GTA and other WEMD formations severely degraded, Russia’s conventional force designed to counter NATO is severely weakened. It will likely take years for Russia to rebuild this capability.”

People reacted to the news.

One person said: “This is big. The British intelligence confirms that the Russian 1st Guards Tank Army was pushed out from Kharkiv and is no longer capable as a combat unit. 1st GTA was supposed to be the elite breakthrough formation of the Russian army.”

Another person said: “Kadyrovs takes over that army now😂. They are specialist on bushes, goats and tik tok…”

“I’ve been reading these reports every morning. As have the Ukrainians as they give accurate data about Russian positions. They’re written in a marvellously under-stated style and you learn to read between the lines. This one is dynamite,” said another person.

As noted, on Monday, September 12, Ukraine recaptured nearly the whole of the Kharkiv Oblast in a rapid counter-offensive against Russia’s forces, according to the US Institute for the study of war (ISW).

