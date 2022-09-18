Plastic Mutations through Art exhibition on display in Benidorm until October 2

By Anna Ellis • 18 September 2022 • 18:29

Plastic Mutations through Art exhibition on display until October 2. Image: Benidorm Town Hall

The Councillor for Historical and Cultural Heritage, Ana Pellicer confirmed that it is: “An exhibition in which each artist displays their own project with a common nexus, reused plastic as an artistic element.”



Ana added the exhibition is: “A reflection on the role that plastic plays in our daily lives and the problems that its use and abuse cause for the ecosystem.”

The exhibition is open daily from 3:00.PM until 10:00.PM at the Boca del Calvari Museum, Calle Tomas Ortuño s/n, Benidorm.

