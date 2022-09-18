By Anna Ellis • 18 September 2022 • 13:41

The 'Bono Consumo de Villena' campaign sells €86,000 of vouchers in the first hour. Image: Villena Town Hall

The councillor confirmed that it is possible for new businesses to join the campaign until October 9.



The councillor for Commerce, Antonio Jesus Alba, has confirmed the start of the sales process of consumer vouchers in Villena. He added that 50 per cent will be subsidised by funds provided by the Provincial Council of Alicante.

In the first hour of sale, €86,000 euros in vouchers were sold. Antonio described the campaign as a good start and expressed his satisfaction with the great response from establishments and consumers.

With this campaign, as the councillor explained, consumers can purchase vouchers for €20, €50, €100 and €200 euros, which will be subsidised by 50 per cent.

If you buy a €100 euro voucher will only have to pay €50.

But, bear in mind that each voucher has to be used for one purchase, which means that you have to plan your purchases in advance.

€171,000 has been earmarked for this campaign, of which €30,000 in vouchers are reserved for purchase in person, scheduled for sale on September 22 and 23, at the offices of La Tercia from 10:00.AM to 2:00.PM

