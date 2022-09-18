The Metaverse and Meme Tokens have a lot in common—Big Eyes Coin, Decentraland, and the Sandbox

By EWN • 18 September 2022 • 11:39

Metaverse tokens have rethought virtual reality and gaming to incorporate cryptocurrency and NFTs, while meme tokens are recognized for their humorous approach to crypto project names and mascots.

These tokens are built on top of blockchain technology, which facilitates the development of ecosystems meant to reward users worldwide for participating in a standard digital environment. Even though they share similar characteristics, each is remarkable in its particular application.

Metaverse tokens such as the Sandbox (SAND) and Decentraland (MANA) allow users and gamers to participate in P2E games, purchase land, and more. In the DeFi ecosystem, the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) facilitates decentralised financial transactions between users, eliminating the need for centralised financial institutions as intermediaries.

Read on to learn more about these crypto tokens and their unique features.

Sandbox (SAND) create, sell and keep your In-Game Inventions

The Sandbox (SAND) is a virtual environment where users can create, sell, and keep all their in-game inventions. This network operates on the Ethereum blockchain, and its native coin is called SAND. Through NFTs and blockchain technology, The Sandbox provides participants and developers with the opportunity to gain actual ownership and financial reward. The platform’s native token and other components can be used in other games as a means of monetisation.

The Sandbox, much like most other virtual worlds, uses more than one token. Users use SAND to buy in-game currency and virtual character advancements. Governance and staking with SAND generate passive income. LANDS can be considered digital representations of actual land in the form of blockchain-backed digital tokens. As the name implies, ASSETS are tradable items in a game.

Decentraland (MANA) The DAO

As a 3D platform built on the Ethereum blockchain, Decentraland (MANA) allows users to interact and collaborate in a digital environment. Players can trade items, play games, and even purchase and sell virtual land in this virtual world. The platform’s virtual real estate, LAND, can be bought with MANA, the native token.

Meanwhile, LAND can be bought and sold like any other cryptocurrency because it is an NFT.

Decentraland is run as a decentralised s organisation (DAO), with the network’s success being decided by its user base. Users can make their fair share of contributions, set the organisational tone, and choose the direction of future development through voting and other democratic processes.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) The New Meme Coin

Tokenised with the symbol “BIG,” Big Eyes Coin is based on the public blockchain of Ethereum. As a result, scalability, high performance, security, and smart contract capabilities are made available to users and developers.

Big Eyes Coin’s dynamic tax system solves the issues of high costs and congestion on the Ethereum blockchain by allowing users to complete transactions without paying taxes or fees. As a result, it’s a viable choice for users and smaller developers that may not have the resources to invest in Ethereum.

The decentralised nature of Big Eyes Coin’s token economy is one of its primary selling points. This increases the accessibility of cryptocurrencies by prioritising user privacy and safety.

Big Eyes Coin offers a new way of thinking about the importance of community. Since 90% of BIG tokens will be distributed to users, members will have a say in how the network is governed. Community members who participate in contests, spread the word about the project, and stake their tokens earn BIG and non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

