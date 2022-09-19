By Joshua Manning • 19 September 2022 • 8:21

BREAKING NEWS: Russia launches missile strike on South Ukrainian Nuclear Power Plant Credit: Energoatom

Russia has reportedly launched a missile strike on the South Ukrainian Nuclear Power Plant, as reported on Monday, September 19.

Russia’s alleged missile strike on the South Ukrainian Nuclear Power Plant was reported by Ukrainian state energy company Energoatom who stated:

“⚠️⚠️⚠️ Racist terrorists shelled the South Ukrainian Nuclear Power Plant – the missile fell 300 meters from the nuclear reactors”

“Today, September 19, 2022, at 00:20, the Russian army fired a missile at the industrial zone of the South Ukrainian Nuclear Power Plant.”

“A powerful explosion occurred just 300 meters from the reactors of the South Ukrainian Nuclear Power Plant.”

“The shock wave damaged the NPP buildings, more than 100 windows were broken. One of the hydroelectric units of the Oleksandrivska HPP, which is a part of the South Ukrainian energy complex, was shut down. Three high-voltage power lines were also disconnected.”

“Currently, all three power units of PNPP are operating in normal mode. Fortunately, there are no casualties among the plant personnel.”

“‼️ Acts of nuclear terrorism by racists threaten the whole world. They must be stopped immediately to prevent a new catastrophe!”

The news comes after reports claiming that the staff of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine are on the verge of a “psychological breakdown” according to Petro Kotin the President of Energoatom, as reported on Wednesday, September 14.

