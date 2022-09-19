By Matthew Roscoe • 19 September 2022 • 17:10

Another village in Luhansk Region reportedly recaptured by Ukrainian Armed Forces. Image: Ukraine MoD/Facebook

THE head of Luhansk regional military administration Serhiy Haidai announced on Monday, September 19 that the Ukrainian Armed Forces have reportedly recaptured Bilohorivka village from Russian forces.

Speaking about the Luhansk village being recaptured, Haidai said via Telegram: “Luhansk Bilohorivka is cleared and is fully under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.”

He added that people anticipating a large-scale de-occupation of the Luhansk region must be patient.

“This process will be much more difficult than in the Kharkiv region, as it is impossible to take the enemy by surprise in this direction. There will be a hard struggle for every centimetre of Luhansk land.”

He added: “The enemy is preparing for defence, so we will not come in a “parade”.

“People are waiting for us. We are preparing. The Ukrainian authorities will immediately start working in the de-occupied communities. Time and patience are needed. Follow the official information,” as reported by pravda.com.ua.

Earlier on Monday, September 19, Ukraine’s Armed Forces reportedly destroyed a Russian Wagner mercenary base in the Luhansk region.

Ukrainian soldiers eliminated the Russian base in Kadiivka, Luhansk region and also destroyed equipment on the territory of Novoaydar district, according to Serhiy Haidai.

“Kadiivka and Novoaydar,” Haidai said earlier.

“And they were told that smoking is harmful to health, and sometimes even life… they did not listen.

“In Kadiivka (Stakhanov) the base of racists in the local Palace of Culture was destroyed.

“Equipment and personnel of the enemy were destroyed on the territory of Novoaydar forestry.”

