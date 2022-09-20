BREAKING: 100 kg bomb found in Germany’s Leipzig as ENTIRE city centre evacuated

By Matthew Roscoe • 20 September 2022 • 17:52

A HUGE evacuation is taking place in Leipzig, Germany on Tuesday, September 20 following the discovery of a 100 kg unexploded bomb from the Second World War.

Construction workers in Leipzig discovered the 100 kg bomb at around 10.38 am while working on the construction site in front of the police headquarters on Dimitroffstraße (city centre), according to local reports.

Following the discovery, the entire city centre has been evacuated as a precaution.

The site is next to Wilhelm-Leuschner-Platz, between the police headquarters and the Catholic Church. The city hall announced: “It is not a 75-kilo, but a 100-kilo World War II bomb with mechanical impact detonation.”

German news outlet Bild said that the bomb disposal squads decided to defuse the bomb on-site meaning that people had to leave their flats, cafés, offices and shops.

Bomb squads with the help of local emergency services cautioned off a 600-metre exclusion radius, from the boundary is Paul-Gruner-Strasse in the south, Ferdinand-Rohde-Strasse in the west, the southern market square in the north and Nürnberger Strasse in the east.

Stuck within the restricted zone was the city hall, the police headquarters (Dimitroffstraße), the registry office, the city library, and the regional and federal administrative courts.

Several thousand households within this zone have also been evacuated. Meanwhile, the news outlet has suggested that police forces are preparing a larger-scale evacuation of 1000 metres.

The discovery of a bomb in Leipzig follows one found in another German city back in July.

On Wednesday, July 6, a US-made ten-ton bomb was discovered on a construction site in the city centre of Wesel, Germany.

Close to eight thousand residents were evacuated as a result of the bomb being diffused on Thursday, July 7.

