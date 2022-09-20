By Anna Ellis • 20 September 2022 • 18:06

Benalmadena works begin to patch up various roads. Image: Ayuntamiento de Benalmadena

Works to begin the week commencing Monday, September 19.

Benalmadena’s Councillor for Operational Services, Salvador Rodríguez, has reported the launch of a municipal plan to repair potholes on various municipal roads.

The Councillor confirmed that: “The work will begin in the Bejar neighbourhood, Avenida del Sol and Ronda de Golf, and consists of patching the potholes on the most degraded parts of the streets to restore the evenness of the ground.”

He added: “To carry out the repair work, hot tar is used, as in this way it adheres better to the road surface and is more resistant.”

The Councillor went on to say: “The intention of the Town Hall is to continue the patching work on other roads in the municipality.”

“From the Operational Services Department we have set ourselves the objective of attending to all neighbourhood demands with the highest priority.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.