Frontline Ukrainian troops express amazement at rapid advance

20 September 2022

Ukrainian frontline troops - Image Dropp of Light shutterstock

Frontline Ukrainian troops have expressed their absolute amazement and surprise at their rapid advance in retaking occupied territory.

Speaking to news channel France 24 on Tuesday, September 20 troops recounted stories of how surprised they were to find so little resistance and just how quick they were able to retake and secure territory.

One soldier told France 24: “We went on the attack and took one of their positions. We occupied it, fortified it.

“Three days later the front moved on and they all started to scram. We were ready to fight but for them to just abandon the whole frontline, we really weren’t expecting that.”

Analysts say that Ukraine’s success is down to its disinformation campaign which sent Russian troops and armoured vehicles to the south of the country. That enabled the Ukrainians to move into the northeast with little resistance.

Special Forces Commander Andriy Malakhov, who is recovering from gunshot wounds sustained in the counter-offensive said: “I led the assault: my main manoeuvre was a decoy attack south of Balakliya.

“The main thrust actually came from the West.

“Our intelligence spread information that the attack would come from the South. They sent lots of troops there, when the attack started we killed two hundred of them on the first day and blocked their counter-attacks. They won’t be forgetting that.”

Although frontline Ukrainian troops have expressed their amazement at how quickly they were able to retake territory, President Zelenskyy had already warned that further advancements would be slowed as the Russian troops regroup.

