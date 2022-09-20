By Joshua Manning • 20 September 2022 • 13:07

President Zelenskyy celebrates liberation of Russian-occupied Kharkiv region, Ukraine Credit: Dmytro Larin/Shutterstock.com

Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy has issued an official statement on the liberation of Russian-occupied Kharkiv region, as reported on Tuesday, September 20.

President Zelenkyy spoke on the liberation of Russian-occupied Kharkiv region in Ukraine stating:

“Now the liberated districts of Kharkiv region can finally live – food, medicines are coming, energy supply is being restored, pensions are being brought, transport and railways are being restored.”

“The time will come – we will rebuild everything that the occupiers destroyed. And the day will come when I will be able to say this about every city that is still under occupation. ”

“And about Kherson, and about Berdiansk, and about Donetsk, and about Luhansk, and about Mariupol. Of course, and about Crimea. Ukraine will return. Ukraine will win!”

The news comes after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine signed a decree on the creation of 15 military administrations in the Kherson region, as reported on Monday, September 19.

Ukraine’s latest decree on the creation of 15 military administrations in the Kherson region was published on the President’s official website.

In addition to the latest decree creating further military administrations, various reports began circulating online claiming that Ukraine’s Armed Forces have reportedly destroyed a Russian Wagner mercenary base in the Luhansk region, as reported on Monday, September 19.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.