By Anna Ellis • 20 September 2022 • 15:07

Mysteries in Colour. Image Mojacar Town Hall

A painting exhibition by Marijose Gonzalez Iglesias entitled “Mysteries in colour” is on display from September 21 until October 9 at Mojacar Art Centre.



Timetable: Tuesdays to Fridays: from 09:00.AM until 1:00.PM and Saturdays and Sundays from 10:00.AM to 2:00.PM

The Art Centre is located in the Municipal Hall at the Cuesta de la Fuente, Mojacar.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.