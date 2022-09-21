Big Eyes Coin, Avalanche, and Cronos are poised to increase global cryptocurrency adoption

By EWN • 21 September 2022 • 10:57

Cryptocurrency is among the most amazing digital discovery of the twenty-first century. They have improved the overall quality of life and provided countless opportunities for society. New cryptocurrencies like Big Eyes (BIG) could potentially outperform existing financial institutions by utilising blockchain technology.

The coin market has demonstrated that it can be used for more than just asset transfer and value storage. While cryptocurrencies are profitable investments, their prices have recently declined. The 2022 crypto collapse has significantly reduced the value of digital assets. This has made many users wary of purchasing cryptocurrency.

This article discusses why analysts think that the new cryptocurrency, Big Eyes (BIG), is poised to increase global cryptocurrency adoption, just like Avalanche (AVAX) and Cronos (CRO).

Avalanche

Avalanche (AVAX) was launched in September 2020 by Ava Labs. It tries to improve the scalability and decentralisation issues in generation one and two blockchains.

Avalanche (AVAX) provides a high-fidelity and high-security network that balances transaction speed and cost-effectiveness while remaining simple to use and decentralised

Like many other cryptocurrencies, Avalanche (AVAX) has a capped supply of 720 million AVAX tokens. Half of these were created and distributed during Avalanche’s (AVAX) 2020 launch. The minting process will generate the remaining tokens as staking rewards.

Staking Avalanche (AVAX) is highly incentivized because validator rewards are based on Proof-of-Uptime and Proof-of-Correctness, resulting in a system in which the circulating supply of Avalanche (AVAX) remains relatively low — even when demand for the token is high.

Cronos

Cronos (CRO) is a utility token developed by Crypto.com for use in its blockchain and environment for decentralised financial services.

CRO is the blockchain’s native token created by CRO Protocol Labs, also known as Crypto.com. It is a company that offers a centralized finance application and exchange.

You can buy and sell cryptocurrency, stake your cryptocurrency and earn money with it, store all of your cryptocurrency in one wallet, and much more.

It is a complete financial platform that provides cryptocurrency trading services via an exchange, payment services via an app and a Visa card, decentralised finance options, and non-fungible tokens.

CRO, the company’s cryptocurrency, is also used in its blockchain to power its applications.

Currently, the total supply of Cronos (CRO) is 30 billion, giving it a scarcity factor. The vast majority of this, approximately 25 billion, is in use. The remaining reserve has been set aside for distributing staking rewards and ecosystem development.

Big Eyes

Big Eyes (BIG) hopes to enter what it perceives as a “billion-dollar market” by creating a one-of-a-kind mascot. The project team is well aware of how important tangible evidence is in ensuring that the project receives a favorable response rate.

Big Eyes (BIG) is a community-driven cryptocurrency designed to redistribute wealth within the decentralised financial ecosystem. Big Eyes (BIG) plans to donate 5% of its profits to a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving sea life and ecosystems.

Users can donate Big Eyes (BIG) to ocean-saving charities, with the remaining 5% going toward the company’s marketing strategies. Big Eyes (BIG) intends to implement a dynamic tax system that will allow for adjustments such as fees for auto burn functions, the marketing wallet, and LP acquisition.

Big Eyes (BIG) will pique the interest of many with its brilliant idea to operate on a decentralised system and donate to the preservation of the oceans.

This anime-inspired coin has big plans to change people’s perceptions of meme coins. Its growth will be aided by the simplification of cryptocurrency and decentralised finance.

