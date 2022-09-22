Finland PM Sanna Marin wants to end Russian travel and tourism in the country

By Chris King • 22 September 2022 • 18:21

Image of Finland's Minister Sanna Marin. Credit: Finnish Government

Prime Minister Sanna Marin believes Russian travel and tourism should be brought to an end in Finland.

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said today, Thursday, September 22, that she believes that Russian travel and tourism, as well as transit through Finland, should be put to an end. This was reported by Finnish publication Helsingin Sanomat.

“The will of the government is very clear. In our opinion, it is necessary to put an end to Russian travel, tourism, as well as transit through Finland”, Marin said during a live broadcast from parliament by Ilta-Sanomi.

She noted though that this is very difficult to do because it requires the country’s security authorities to assess what risk passengers from the Russians can pose.

According to Marin, it is not known for sure whether Finland will be able to completely stop issuing visas for Russian citizens. If they can reduce their number, then this will be good news she emphasised.

Pekka Haavisto, the Finnish Foreign Minister, said earlier that the country had decided to introduce national measures to ban Russian citizens from entering the country. According to Haavisto, work on the introduction of a complete ban has already begun, with experts from various ministries under the leadership of the Finnish Foreign Ministry studying this issue.

