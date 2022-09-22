The ultimate in luxury airline travel is coming along with privacy doors

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 22 September 2022 • 0:07
American Airlines Premium Suite - Image American Airlines
The company today Wednesday, September 21 announced its new layout that will include its flagship suites on all its Airbus A321XLR and Boeing 787-9 deliveries from 2024.
Top-of-the-range suites will offer privacy doors and lie-flat seats, as well as a chaise lounge option.
Announcing the suites the group said: “We believe our Flagship Suite product provides customers with what they desire most on a long-haul flight: privacy doors, lie-flat seating, direct aisle access and more personal space.
The planes will also feature new premium economy seats with headrest wings for increased privacy. A new seat design is said to double the amount of in-seat storage space and larger in-seat entertainment screens.
The airline will also refresh its Boeing 777-300ER interiors and retrofit those aircraft with Flagship Suite seats starting in late 2024.
For those used to travelling business class with the airline, that will continue but will ultimately be phased out as planes are retrofitted.
So if you are looking for the ultimate in airline travel luxury you may have to wait until 2024.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from South Africa, Peter is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.