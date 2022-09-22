The ultimate in luxury airline travel is coming along with privacy doors

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 22 September 2022 • 0:07

If you are looking for the ultimate in luxury airline travel, then you may need to fly with American Airlines.

The company today Wednesday, September 21 announced its new layout that will include its flagship suites on all its Airbus A321XLR and Boeing 787-9 deliveries from 2024.

Top-of-the-range suites will offer privacy doors and lie-flat seats, as well as a chaise lounge option.

Announcing the suites the group said: “We believe our Flagship Suite product provides customers with what they desire most on a long-haul flight: privacy doors, lie-flat seating, direct aisle access and more personal space.

The planes will also feature new premium economy seats with headrest wings for increased privacy. A new seat design is said to double the amount of in-seat storage space and larger in-seat entertainment screens.

The airline will also refresh its Boeing 777-300ER interiors and retrofit those aircraft with Flagship Suite seats starting in late 2024.

For those used to travelling business class with the airline, that will continue but will ultimately be phased out as planes are retrofitted.

So if you are looking for the ultimate in airline travel luxury you may have to wait until 2024.

