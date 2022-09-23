By Chris King • 23 September 2022 • 16:56

Active shooter incident at Princeton High School in Cincinnati, Ohio

A SWAT team has been deployed after reports of an active shooter at Princeton High School in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Police officers in Ohio have responded to reports of an active shooter at Princeton High School in the city of Cincinnati. Multiple units from the Sharonville Police Department are believed to be at the scene. A SWAT team has also been deployed by Cincinnati Police Department, to the school which has around 1,000 students.

This is a breaking news story, we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

