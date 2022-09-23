How long will Crypto winter last? Not so long with Dogeliens, Zilliqa and Dash

By EWN • 23 September 2022 • 17:00

Although not yet widespread, cryptocurrency has a visa card now called Bitcoinblack that’s just been launched in the glamourous city of Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Its major benefit is it has no spending limit worldwide! It also gives the holder cashback of 10 per cent in Spendcoin tokens (SPND) which are utility tokens.

Solana (SOL) on the other hand is creating a crypto phone and with these innovations, we see how far blockchain technology has come and how far it’s going. More strides can be expected in the crypto future and we predict Dogeliens (DOGET), Zilliqa (ZIL) and Dash (DASH) next potentially impact the world greatly.

Dogeliens (DOGET) The New Crypto in Town

A brand new cryptocurrency is Dogeliens (DOGET), it calls itself the pup-pet master of decentralized finance (DeFi). This blockchain gives the user a decentralized experience that’s both secured and scalable. It is of an open-source nature making its code transparent, shareable and modifiable to the public based on their wants.

To join the Dogeliens (DOGET) family, you just need to be a positive member of the community and be ready to help others and this is to grow the Dogeliens (DOGET) ecosystem by the day.

The platform has a Dogeliens Academy whereby users are educated on the cryptocurrency space. Since Dogeliens (DOGET) is part of the metaverse it seeks to expand its cryptocurrency beyond the Dogeliens (DOGET) platform alone.

Dogeliens (DOGET) has charity work whereby 3 per cent of every transaction carried out on the ecosystem is sent to their charity wallet. By the end of each month, the Dogeliens (DOGET) community votes on the charities to send money to, and the platform itself will work closely with the charity for funding education in parts of the world that need it.

Its native Dogeliens token (DOGET) that’s still on presale powers the blockchain allowing it to carry out transactions effectively. The presale for the Dogeliens token (DOGET) will have four rounds so if someone misses the first three they will still have one more chance to buy the token cheap. Dogeliens token (DOGET) is potentially anti inflation crypto and should not be missed out on.

Zilliqa (ZIL) The well established Token

Zilliqa (ZIL) is a blockchain that’s decentralised, public, scalable and offers throughput that faces many major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC). Zilliqa (ZIL) does this through sharding technology to increase transaction processing speed; the platform is split into nodes that run processes parallel. A proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanism is used by Zilliqa (ZIL) and it can execute smart contracts too through its mainnet. Via the native Zilliqa token (ZIL) users can partake in transaction settlement and token issuance takes place as well.

The Scilla proprietary language can be used by developers who choose to execute customer programming logs and create new decentralized applications (dApps) to deliver different goods and services to their clients. The Practical Fault Tolerance (pBFT) governance system is important to Zilliqa (ZIL) as it keeps the distributed network of nodes in synchrony. Its token is well established and possibly anti-inflation crypto as well which can make it a good purchase.

Dash (DASH) The Next Generation Platform

Dash (DASH) is a platform that’s next generation, it allows for peer-to-peer payment networks and uses blockchain technology, which means all transactions are permanently recorded in blocks within it. Being decentralised and a public ledger gives it advantages for users that not all platforms offer. Users can use its Dash token (DASH) to transfer digital money in a safe, fungible and portable manner.

Two entities work on the Dash (DASH) platform, mainly the miners and masternodes. The Masternodes get rewarded just like the miners and when a Dash token (DASH) is mined, 45 percent of it goes to the miner that carried out the mining. Another 45 per cent is for the Masternodes for their contributions and the remaining 10 per cent is for the decentralised autonomous organisation (DAO) that improves the network.

Dogeliens (DOGET)

Presale: https://ufo.Dogeliens.io

Website: http://Dogeliens.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/DogeliensOfficial

Sponsored