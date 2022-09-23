Porsche opens ‘Spirit of Carrera RS’ exhibition at its museum in Stuttgart, Germany

By Chris King • 23 September 2022 • 1:30

Image of Porsche Carrera. Credit: [email protected]

The ‘Spirit of Carrera RS’ special exhibition on the erstwhile fastest sports car in Germany is underway at the Porsche Museum.

The Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7 is an undisputed icon of automotive history, unique and unforgettable. Fifty years after its world premiere, the Porsche Museum is honouring it with a special exhibition, ‘Spirit of Carrera RS’, as announced by the Porsche Newsroom this Tuesday, September 20.

From September 20, the Porscheplatz in Zuffenhausen will be all about the ‘ducktail’, ‘RS’, or ‘2.7’, as the sports car is known among Porsche enthusiasts.

When the RS was unveiled at the Paris Motor Show on October 5, 1972, it was the first series-production car in the world with front and rear spoilers. The requirements for the 911 base vehicle for racing and rallying were clearly defined: light and fast were the watchwords.

To achieve the objectives, Hans Mezger and Valentin Schaffer developed the 2.7-litre six-cylinder boxer engine with fuel injection from the ground up.

In the Sport version, the 210-PS, 960-kilogram Coupe went from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.8 seconds and topped out at almost 245 km/h. The precise aerodynamics designed back then with racing cars in mind still make the RS unique today.

“It’s the most direct technology transfer from motorsport to series production that ever occurred”, said Andreas Preuninger, Head of GT Vehicles. “Nothing about this has changed to this day and it is part of a modelled tradition at Porsche”.

The Porsche Museum tells the story of the RS and its racing cousin, the RSR, not only through the cars and anecdotes but also with films, photos, racing posters, and interactive features. Visitors can, for example, put together their own custom RS by turning the model detail and colour wheel of a kaleidoscope.

To fulfil as many personal wishes as possible, Porsche held fast to its customisation principle with the Carrera RS 2.7. Buyers could choose from a wide array of colours and equipment options. The strong demand took the sports car manufacturer by surprise – it had initially planned just 500 series-produced cars for homologation.

At the centre of the special exhibition is a bright yellow 911 Carrera RS 2.7 in Touring spec, as well as a rare metallic green prototype. The cars, development documents, advertising brochures, price lists, the Carrera logo, and an article from the Porsche magazine Christophorus describe the path from the development vehicle to the production-ready Porsche.

The Porsche Museum is open Tuesday to Sunday, from 9am to 6pm. The current health and hygiene regulations can be found on the website: www.porsche.com/germany/aboutporsche/porschemuseum

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.